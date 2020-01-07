Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0405
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McDonald - Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main St.
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central St.
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY GIOIOSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY J. GIOIOSO


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY J. GIOIOSO Obituary
GIOIOSO, Anthony J. Of Winchester, Jan 4. Husband of Diane (Labadini). Father of Kimberly Sealey & husband Francis of Woburn and Michael Gioioso & wife Sheila Kolar of Billings, MT. Brother of Judith Quinlivan & husband James of Salem. Grandfather of Tayla, Marissa, Rocco & Giada. Uncle of James, Julieann, Maureen, Timothy; as well as several other nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law of Sheila Labadini, Frank Labadini & wife Lisa, Nancy Frenzo and husband Nick, and Janet Palumbo & husband Gene. Also survived by dear friend, JC. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Monday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10am. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday, from 1-5pm. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -