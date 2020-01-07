|
GIOIOSO, Anthony J. Of Winchester, Jan 4. Husband of Diane (Labadini). Father of Kimberly Sealey & husband Francis of Woburn and Michael Gioioso & wife Sheila Kolar of Billings, MT. Brother of Judith Quinlivan & husband James of Salem. Grandfather of Tayla, Marissa, Rocco & Giada. Uncle of James, Julieann, Maureen, Timothy; as well as several other nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law of Sheila Labadini, Frank Labadini & wife Lisa, Nancy Frenzo and husband Nick, and Janet Palumbo & husband Gene. Also survived by dear friend, JC. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Monday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10am. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday, from 1-5pm. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020