|
|
LEO, Anthony J. "Tony" Age 90, of Amesbury, MA and formerly of Lynn, MA, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was the son of the late John and Mary (DiFillipo) Leo and husband of the late Ruth (Wescott) Leo, who passed away in 1996 after 42 years of marriage. Tony is survived by his loving companion of 20 years, Barbara Marshall, his children, Susan Black and her husband Joseph of Westborough, MA, Linda Leo and her husband Donald Potter of Otisfield, ME, and Michael Leo and his wife Elza of Amesbury, his grandchildren, Joseph Black, Jr. and his wife Kathleen, Christopher Black, Michael Black and his wife Rosalind, Tonimarie Black Welch and her husband Joseph Welch, Brendan Black, and Sara Norris and two great-grandchildren, Hailey & Collin Black. He also leaves his brother Robert Leo and his wife Jean of Lynn, his sisters, Teresa LeBlanc and Jane Mullins of Salem, MA, his brother-in-law, Kenneth Wescott and his wife Charlene of Myrtle Beach, SC and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, John and Phyllis Leo, sisters and brothers-in-law, Josephine and Achille Palmieri, Lucy and Arthur Marengi, brothers-in-law, Raymond LeBlanc and Robert Mullins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald and Mickey Wescott, and Edward and Shirley Wescott. Tony was a generous, humble, caring and kind man who was devoted to his family. He was truly one of the nice guys. Visiting Hours: Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be held in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Arrangements entrusted to Solimine Funeral Homes, LYNN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to of Maine, 39 Mechanic St. #100, Westbrook, ME 04092. Online guestbook for family and friends to offer condolences at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2020