Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY MARTIGNETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY J. "PRINCE SPAGHETTI BOY" MARTIGNETTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY J. "PRINCE SPAGHETTI BOY" MARTIGNETTI Obituary
MARTIGNETTI, Anthony J. "Prince Spaghetti Boy" Longtime resident of West Roxbury, formerly of Boston's North End, passed away on August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth E. (Ubri) Martignetti. Loving father of Anthony Martignetti of New Jersey. Beloved son of Raffaele and Carmela (D'Alelio) Martignetti of West Roxbury. Devoted brother of Angelo Martignetti of Lynn, Andy Martignetti and his wife Suzy of Dedham, Michelle Knorring and her husband Peter of Buzzard's Bay. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Longtime Associate Court Officer, Dedham District Court. Visiting Hours will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, August 27th from 3-7pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited, please follow all Covid-19 guidelines. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, August 28th at 9am, followed by a private Funeral Mass at St. Theresa Church at 10am (maximum church capacity 80 people due to Covid-19 restrictions). Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -