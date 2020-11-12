MATEWSKY, JR., Anthony J. MATEWSKY, Anthony J. Jr., of Everett, passed away by accident at home on November 9, 2020, at 68 years. Loving son of Marion Matewsky Antonucci of Everett and the late Anthony Matewsky. Father of Karla Matewsky Antonucci of Hubbardston, MA. Brother of Wanda Huizenga of L.A., California, Robert and Kathleen (Conrad) Matewsky of Winchedon, MA, and Everett City Councilor Wayne Matewsky. Tony was a "legendary standout" for Malden High School Football team 1969 to 1971, a graduate of Nebraska State College, and a former member of Labors Local #22. He was an avid bicyclist and regular visitor to Everett's Parlin Library. He enjoyed all football games and was very proud of his daughter, Karla, and making friends everywhere he went. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mrs. Marion Matewsky at 86 Lewis Street, Everett, MA 02149. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Sunday, November 15th, from 4-7 pm, with a prayer service at 6:30 pm. In accordance with MA Dept. of Public Health, masks must be worn at all times inside the funeral home. For online guestbook, please visit www.jfwardfuneralhome.com
JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367 View the online memorial for Anthony J. MATEWSKY, JR.