ANTHONY J. MATEWSKY Jr.
1952 - 2020
MATEWSKY, JR., Anthony J. MATEWSKY, Anthony J. Jr., of Everett, passed away by accident at home on November 9, 2020, at 68 years. Loving son of Marion Matewsky Antonucci of Everett and the late Anthony Matewsky. Father of Karla Matewsky Antonucci of Hubbardston, MA. Brother of Wanda Huizenga of L.A., California, Robert and Kathleen (Conrad) Matewsky of Winchedon, MA, and Everett City Councilor Wayne Matewsky. Tony was a "legendary standout" for Malden High School Football team 1969 to 1971, a graduate of Nebraska State College, and a former member of Labors Local #22. He was an avid bicyclist and regular visitor to Everett's Parlin Library. He enjoyed all football games and was very proud of his daughter, Karla, and making friends everywhere he went. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mrs. Marion Matewsky at 86 Lewis Street, Everett, MA 02149. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, on Sunday, November 15th, from 4-7 pm, with a prayer service at 6:30 pm. In accordance with MA Dept. of Public Health, masks must be worn at all times inside the funeral home. For online guestbook, please visit www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

View the online memorial for Anthony J. MATEWSKY, JR.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home - Everett
NOV
15
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home - Everett
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ward Funeral Home - Everett
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
November 11, 2020
Marion, Wayne, Wanda, Robbie and Kathy, sending love and prayers from Florida, to the entire family. Tony is at peace in the comfort of the Lord. You will always have the loving memories to share when you are missing him. Tony was always so sweet to me and treated me as a sister. I’ll never forget that and he will be missed. Love always, Evelyn
Evelyn Molle Biancardi
Friend
November 11, 2020
Robert Matewsky
November 11, 2020
I’ll miss you big brother. God Bless.
Wayne Matewsky
Brother
November 11, 2020
I love you Daddy. Missing you every second. Thank you for being the best loving father to me. I will adore you forever. You'll always be my #1. Love you & Miss you so much.
Karla Antonucci
Daughter
November 11, 2020
wayne matewsky
Brother
