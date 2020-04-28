|
OLIVIERI, Anthony J. "Tony" Of Stoneham, formerly of Everett on April 26, 2020, age 92, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Madeline (Mercurio). Loving and devoted father of Denise Luppold and her husband Jonathan of Maynard and Michele DeAngelo and her husband Peter of Stoneham. Anthony is the son of the late Vincent and Anna (DellaBarba) Olivieri. He was predeceased by his siblings Eleanor Balzotti, Vito and Joseph Olivieri. Survived by his brother-in-law Michael Balzotti, Sr. and sister-in-law Mary Olivieri and Eleanor Mucci. Cherished grandfather of Paul Visconti and his wife Sharyn of Shrewsbury, Ashley Luppold and her husband Jeffrey Osgood of Lancaster, and Mackenzie Luppold of Medford, and many nieces, nephews and friends. In light of the recent development with COVID-19, all Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory may be made to or CURE PSP Brain Disease. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo
