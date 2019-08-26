|
RIGGIO, Anthony J. Of Saugus, age 93, August 23rd. Beloved son of the late Stefano & Josephine (LaRosa) Riggio. Dear brother of Stefano Riggio of SC, Christine Behrikis of Waltham, the late Jack Marrone, Joe Marrone & Antonia Flickinger. Also survived by many nieces, nephews & grandnieces & nephews. Late U.S. Army WWII veteran. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 11-12 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at noon. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019