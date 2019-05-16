Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Funeral
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Church
280 Main Street
Woburn, MA
ANTHONY J. "MUZZY" ROSA

ANTHONY J. "MUZZY" ROSA Obituary
ROSA, Anthony J. "Muzzy" Of Woburn, peacefully, Monday, May 13th, at eighty-three years of age. Beloved husband of Evelyn (Donohue) Rosa. Father of Daniel Small of NH, Michael Rosa, his wife Carolyn, Michelle Rosa, Peter Lund, Mark Rosa, his wife Sabrina, all of Woburn, Andrew Hines, his wife Bridgit of TX, Tracy (Hines) of Iowa and the late Robin Rosa. Dear brother of Judy Souza of Tewksbury and the late Daniel Rosa, his wife Gloria of Woburn. Cherished "Grampy" of many, as well as survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Monday, May 20th at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn, at 10 a.m. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Sunday afternoon, 2-6 p.m., in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Muzzy, donations may be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers VA Hospital, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730 or the American , 225 North Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019
