Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Needham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY SILVERI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY J. SILVERI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY J. SILVERI Obituary
SILVERI, Anthony J. Of Needham, February 10, 2020. Born in Ofena, Italy. Beloved husband of Margaret M. (Flint) Silveri for 47 years. Devoted father of Mark V. Silveri of Needham and Stephen D. Silveri and his wife Jacy L. Wilson of Topsfield. Loving grandfather of Knight W. Silveri. Brother of the late Alden Silveri. Son of the late Vincenzo and Nicola (Coletti) Silveri and loving uncle to Stephen Flint and Lisa McGahan and their children Joe and Steven, Robert and Lori Flint and their children Candace and Jackie, Richard Flint, Michael and Eileen Flint and their children Donald and Michael, Julie and Kenneth Danti and their children Amanda and Justin, and Diane and Robert Greer and their child Lindsay. Anthony was blessed with an operatic singing voice and superb mechanical intuition. He was a loving husband, a great friend, and the best father a son could have. He will be missed dearly. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Saturday, February 15, at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours on Friday from 4-7pm. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Anthony's memory to , 300 5th Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -