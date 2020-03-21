Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY TARANTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY J. TARANTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY J. TARANTO Obituary
TARANTO, Anthony J. Of Dracut, formerly of Waltham, unexpectedly on March 20th, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (Santos) Taranto. Devoted & loving father of Nicole Taranto of Waltham, Joseph Taranto and his fiancee' Chantelle of Hudson, and Kevin Santos of Dracut. Cherished grandfather of JJ. In addition, he is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, brother-in-law and extended family. Son of the late Angelo and Marie (Marchetti) Taranto. A Funeral Service will be held in Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours in the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM on Tuesday from 3 - 7 p.m. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to

BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -