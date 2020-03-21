|
|
TARANTO, Anthony J. Of Dracut, formerly of Waltham, unexpectedly on March 20th, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (Santos) Taranto. Devoted & loving father of Nicole Taranto of Waltham, Joseph Taranto and his fiancee' Chantelle of Hudson, and Kevin Santos of Dracut. Cherished grandfather of JJ. In addition, he is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, brother-in-law and extended family. Son of the late Angelo and Marie (Marchetti) Taranto. A Funeral Service will be held in Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours in the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM on Tuesday from 3 - 7 p.m. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to
BrascoFuneralHome.com
Waltham 781-893-6260
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020