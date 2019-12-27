|
FALITE, Anthony Joseph Age 97, of Billerica, formerly of Everett, peacefully entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Gloria J. (Ruggiero) Falite, to whom he was married for 67 years. Born in Boston, March 5, 1922, Tony was the son of the late Luigia and Francesco Falite. Devoted father of Frank and his wife, Maureen of Billerica, Judy and her husband, Alfred Fraumeni of Lynnfield, Gail Deluca of Billerica, Anthony Falite, Jr., of Billerica and Michael and his wife, Dawn of Georgia. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Brother of Salvatore Falite of Wakefield and brother-in-law of Nina Falite of Billerica. Beloved brother of the late Frances Kaiden, Mary Izzi, Sam Falite, Joseph Falite, and Charles Falite. Grandfather of the late Jessica Fraumeni and father-in-law of the late Vincent DeLuca.
Tony was a World War II veteran. He served in the Aleutian Islands and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Sons of Italy. He loved being with his family and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren at their sports activities. He was a plumber. When he retired, Tony spent time at Mike's Bakery making donuts and then delivered them to his children Sunday mornings. A Funeral will be held from the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd. (Rt. 3A), BILLERICA, Tuesday, December 31, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, Billerica, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday, 4:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anthony's name to the Jessica Louise Fraumeni Scholarship Trust, 9 Fisher Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019