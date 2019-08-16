Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ANTHONY JOSEPH GERANEO


1952 - 2019
ANTHONY JOSEPH GERANEO Obituary
GERANEO, Anthony Joseph Of Acton, died peacefully August 10, 2019. He was the loving husband of Stephanie (Stover) Geraneo and the devoted father of Nicholas. He was the son of the late Joseph and Civita (DiNitto) Geraneo and brother of Marie Bongiorno, Rosalind Geraneo and Raymond Geraneo along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. Tony was born and raised in Cambridge, MA. He attended UMass Boston earning a Master's degree in business. He worked in transportation logistics for numerous companies throughout his career. The family would like to thank the caring professionals at the Mass General Hospital. It has been requested that Funeral Services be private. For additional information and the online guestbook please visit www.DowningChapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
