Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY LAROSA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY JOSEPH LAROSA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY JOSEPH LAROSA Obituary
LaROSA, Anthony Joseph "Tony" Of Lynnfield. May 6. Beloved husband of Joyce E. LaRosa. Loving father of Joseph Anthony LaRosa & wife Pamela of North Reading, and Jody Donnelly & husband James of Boxford. Brother of Olympia Addonizio & late husband Nicholas of Dennis, Carmella Sclafani & late husband Charles of FL, & the late Rose Sanderson of TX. He is also survived by his two grandchildren: Matthew Joseph LaRosa of Medford, and Ryan Michael LaRosa of North Reading. A Funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady's of Assumption Church, corner of Grove and Salem Sts. on Saturday, May 11th at 10am. Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD. The family requests any donations may be made in Tony's name to My Brothers Table, 98 Willow St., Lynn, MA 01901. For obit/direction & guestbook,

mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now