LaROSA, Anthony Joseph "Tony" Of Lynnfield. May 6. Beloved husband of Joyce E. LaRosa. Loving father of Joseph Anthony LaRosa & wife Pamela of North Reading, and Jody Donnelly & husband James of Boxford. Brother of Olympia Addonizio & late husband Nicholas of Dennis, Carmella Sclafani & late husband Charles of FL, & the late Rose Sanderson of TX. He is also survived by his two grandchildren: Matthew Joseph LaRosa of Medford, and Ryan Michael LaRosa of North Reading. A Funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady's of Assumption Church, corner of Grove and Salem Sts. on Saturday, May 11th at 10am. Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD. The family requests any donations may be made in Tony's name to My Brothers Table, 98 Willow St., Lynn, MA 01901. For obit/direction & guestbook,
mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe from May 9 to May 10, 2019