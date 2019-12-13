|
PAPA, Anthony Joseph "Tony" "Eight Days a Week, I Love You" Age 56, loving husband of Mary Ellen (Lindstrom) Papa, passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2019. Born in Beverly, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Joseph and Patricia (Sobocinski) Papa and graduated from Beverly High School Class of 1981. Tony was a foreman for Walsh Mechanical Local 17 for 34 years. After many years of labor, he earned his retirement in 2018 and promptly fulfilled his dream to retire to Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Tony, from a young age, loved the ocean. He often talked about his family trips to Trenton, New Jersey and Cape Cod where he would spend days on end on the beach. Some of his most fond memories were on a boat with his dad catching mackerel in Beverly/Salem Harbor alongside his brothers, Tommy and David. It's not surprising that in Tony's later years, you could only find him in the summer months on his beloved boat, "Eight Days a Week." A fan of music, among his favorite artists were The Beatles, Jimmy Buffett and country music. Most of all Tony loved spending time with his girls. Tony and Mel were married for nearly 30 years. In their retirement, they enjoyed boating on Lake Havasu and the Colorado River, going on road trips, going "to work" with their friends on Wednesdays, and hanging out in their back yard with their dog and cat. His daughter Kara was his partner in crime. Tony may have wished he had a son, but he has a really cool tomboy daughter who was up for anything, anytime with her daddy. Their bond and memories are something that Kara will forever cherish. Besides his wife Mary Ellen Papa, Tony leaves a daughter Kara Papa and her fiancé Justin Piekos of Nashua, NH; his brother Thomas Papa and his longtime partner Jodi Akre of Peabody, MA; his brother David Papa of Londonderry, NH and his sister Susan Powers of Peabody, MA. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides his parents, Tony was predeceased by his sister-in-law Linda Ann Papa. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital "In memory of Anthony J. Papa" and sent to Brigham and Woman's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Avenue, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116. The family also asks for everyone to consider becoming an organ donor.
