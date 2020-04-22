|
VOLPE, Anthony Joseph Music Teacher, Choral Director, Family Man Age 89, of Westboro and Eastham, beloved husband of the late Marie (Sansone) passed away April 17, 2020 surrounded by his family at home. He is survived by his daughters Lisa Volpe Hachey, Maria Volpe, and Antonia Rind, six grandchildren, Allegra, Spenser, Evangeline, Sonja, Jeremy (Chelsea), and Lily. Dear brother of Ann Micelotti (Anthony Micelotti) and the late Jennie Bianchi (Vito Bianchi), and late brother-in-law Michael Sansone and late sister-in-law Joan (Kontio) Sansone, several nieces and nephews. Born March 6, 1931, to Vincenzo and Lucia (Morcone) of Milford. Graduate of Boston University, having studied under Sarah Caldwell, Anthony was Director of Music in the Spenser, Northborough, and Medway school systems for 40 years, where he directed countless Gilbert & Sullivan operettas and Broadway musicals. He was a member of the 26th Yankee Division National Guard Band in Boston, and the 283rd Army Band at Fort Benning during the post-Korean conflict. Founder-Director of the Northboro Community Chorus for 47 years until retiring in 2018, he then volunteered at Dana Farber Cancer Center playing piano on Mondays. A member of St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Westboro, Anthony was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus. A Funeral and Memorial Celebration of Anthony's Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Northboro Area Community Chorus, Dana Farber Cancer Center, Milford, MA or St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Westboro, MA.
