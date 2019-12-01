Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ANTHONY L. DISTACIO

ANTHONY L. DISTACIO Obituary
DISTACIO, Anthony L. Of Middleton, formerly of Peabody and East Boston, passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2019. Loving son of the late Louis and Pauline (Lomanno) DiStacio. Devoted husband, for over 56 years, to Elizabeth "Betty" (Carino) DiStacio. Dear father of Lisa DeFelice of Peabody and Kim Richard of Charlestown. Beloved brother of Norma Meola of East Boston and the late Marie Winoski. Cherished grandfather of Judah and Michael. Also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Anthony's life, by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, (Orient Heights) East Boston, on Wednesday, December 4th from 4 to 8 P.M. and again on Thursday morning with a service in our Serenity Chapel at 11 A.M. Services will conclude with Anthony being laid to rest in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Anthony is a passed member of Orient Heights Civic Club and the Progressive Club of East Boston. In honoring Anthony's life, memorial donations may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For more info, please visit www.ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019
