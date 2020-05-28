Boston Globe Obituaries
ANTHONY L. SCAPAROTTI

SCAPAROTTI, Anthony L. Lifelong resident of Medford, May 25th. Beloved husband of 49 years to Janice (Silano) Scaparotti. Devoted father of Mark Scaparotti and his wife Ryan, Matthew Scaparotti, Anthony "TJ" Scaparotti and his wife Marigaret and Stephen Scaparotti. Loving Papa of Rocco, Nicolo, Dominic, Luca, Enzo, Angelo and Matteo. Caring brother of Phyllis McGinn, and her husband Paul. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Anthony's Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anthony's name to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Late Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
