ANTHONY LANCI

LANCI, Anthony Sr. Of Chelsea, MA, passed away on September 18th, from a heart attack while battling his house fire. Tony was the beloved son of the late Malvina Palermo and Vincenzo Lanci. He is forever loved and survived by: Robin Raymondi, longtime love of 18 years. Children: Gina and husband David, Anthony and wife Kathy, Michael and spouse Melissa, Lindsey and husband Eli and Stepsons Blane and Bobby. Grandchildren: Kailey, Milana, Liana, Michael, Christian, Nicholas, Kayley, Steven and David. Sisters: Mary Spathanas of Holbrook and Gabriella Hamilton of Chelsea and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Tony was born in Caldari, Italy, he immigrated to the United States in 1955 and was a lifelong resident of Chelsea. He was a baker, master carpenter and a jack of all trades. In Tony's younger years, he enjoyed karate and succeeded in achieving 3rd degree black belt status. He was an avid Harley Davidson and classic car collector. He nurtured his family, helped every neighbor, rescued animals, and could grow a garden anyone would be envious of. He was a hero who died the same way he lived, with passion and vigor. Tony. The Man. The Myth. The Legend.



A visitation will be held in the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm followed by a private Prayer Service for the immediate family only. Due to the current spike in Covid-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, we are limited to 25 people at a time in the funeral home. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required. Please make your visit brief to allow others to pay their respects. Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Hom



