CIAMPA, Anthony M. Of Ogunquit, ME, died peacefully, October 30th. Beloved husband of the late Marie C. (Colabelli) Ciampa. Devoted father of Anthony M. Ciampa, III, his wife Charlene of Sterling, MA, Lynne Bailey of Cape Neddick, ME, Lisa Hurley, her fianc? Michael Reilly and Kathrine Layman, her husband Andrew, all of Woburn. Loving grandfather of Michael, his wife Irin, David, Matthew, Kelli, Christopher, Alex, Cole, James, Lucas and Davis. Cherished great-grandfather of Marcellus and Chloe. Dear brother of the late Fred, Albert, Salvatore and Caroline Ciampa and Grace Arena. His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 236 Eldridge Rd., Wells, ME 04090. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the Church from 10-11 a.m. prior to the Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN, and Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Anthony's name to The Marginal Way Preservation Fund, P.O. Box 1455, Ogunquit, ME 03907. Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019