CONIARIS, Fr. Anthony M. Pastor, Author, and Servant of Greek Orthodox Church Father Anthony M. Coniaris passed away March 15, 2020 at the age of 93. Born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1926, Fr. Anthony attended Boston Latin School and went on to graduate from Holy Cross Theological Seminary in Brookline, Massachusetts. Coniaris was ordained as a Greek Orthodox priest in 1953 and served as pastor of St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota for 39 years – his only parish assignment. A lifelong student and thought-leader in the Orthodox Christian faith, Coniaris founded Light and Life Publishing in 1968. He was a prolific author, writing more than 75 books, pamphlets, and brochures on life and faith from the Christian perspective. After retiring as a pastor, Coniaris served as an adjunct professor at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Theological Seminary, where he passed on his experience and knowledge to aspiring priests. Coniaris was also an active volunteer in his local community of Minneapolis, Minnesota. He served as President of the Minneapolis Ministerial Association, Minneapolis Professional Men's Club, Saint Louis Park Kiwanis, and Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches. He also served on the board of the Children's Heart Fund. Coniaris was recognized as a WHO's WHO in RELIGION in 1976-1977 and received the WCCO Radio Good Neighbor Award in 1973. Anthony Coniaris was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Pappas Coniaris, in 1991 after 42 years of marriage. He is survived by his two children, Paul (Beverly) Coniaris and Patricia Christopolous (Daniel), 7 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Private family Services. A public Memorial Service will be held in the future.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020