TAMMARO, Anthony M. "Tony" Anthony Michael Tammaro, "Tony," better known as "Cucci" to his family and childhood friends, passed away April 1st, 2020, after a brief illness. Born June 15, 1935 in Boston, Massachusetts, Tony was a proud "North End" Italian through all his days. The oldest of 5 siblings, Tony was the first in his family to graduate from college. After receiving his degree in electrical engineering from Norwich University, he proudly served in the US Army prior to beginning his civilian career with the US Department of Defense. Based in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, Tony designed mission critical military radar, communications, and tactical weapon system components that were vital to US national security during the Cold War era. A husband and devoted father of four, Tony was incredibly well rounded with a broad variety of interests and hobbies. He is remembered by his children for his passion for body surfing in the waves of the Jersey shore, bird-watching, carpentry, American history, good food and fine wine. He loved returning to Boston for the Feast of St. Anthony and visiting his family of whom he was immensely proud, and he enjoyed walking the streets of the North End with his children and grandchildren who he enchanted with vivid stories of his youth. An extremely outgoing gentleman, Tony enjoyed the company of family and friends, sharing stories and engaging in good-natured debates about everything from UFOs to politics, and especially sports. Those who knew him will remember his undying support for his beloved Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and Patriots, as he proudly proclaimed the (undeniable) superiority of the Boston sports teams even when he was surrounded and outnumbered by New York fans. In his later days, Tony found joy in life's simple pleasures like visits to his favorite restaurants with his son Tom and dear family friend Carolyn, and sipping his morning coffee and an evening glass of wine or two from his sunroom overlooking Shark River, all with the companionship of his beloved cat "Fred" who has joined him in heaven. Predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Alice "Millie" Tammaro, his mother, Filomena (Puopolo), father, Michael, and brother, Philip, Tony is survived by his children Tom of New Jersey, David and his wife Susan of Massachusetts, Suzanne of New Hampshire, and Robert and his wife Lauren of Illinois. Loving "GT" of grandchildren Khloe, Garret, Colin and Whitney O'Brien, Gabrielle and Jaclyn Tammaro, Karly Tammaro and Erik and Kariana Pelkey. He is also survived by his brothers Carmen and Michael, sister Sarah, and his first wife and college sweetheart Judith Will. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Tony can be made to the Monmouth County Humane Society, 2960 Shafto Rd., Tinton Falls, New Jersey, 07753 or the Monmouth ASPCA, www.monmouthcountyspca.org/support/donate/
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020