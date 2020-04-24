Boston Globe Obituaries
ANTHONY MAIMONE

ANTHONY MAIMONE Obituary
MAIMONE, Anthony Age 88, formerly of Georgetown and Everett, April 23, 2020. Husband of the late Claire Cacciola-Maimone. Survived by sons Michael Maimone & wife Beatrice, Barry Maimone, James Maimone & wife Maria; daughter Lucille Maimone; stepsons Joseph Cacciola & husband Thomas Trykowski, Frank Cacciola, James Cacciola & wife Nancy, Wayne Cacciola & wife Gilda, Philip Cacciola, David Cacciola & wife Lori; grandchildren, Nicholas Cacciola-Price & husband Jamie, Neil Cacciola & wife Ashley Ferullo, Andrew Cacciola & wife Natasha Still, Joseph Cacciola, Samantha Cacciola, Danielle Cacciola, Jessica Cacciola, Katherine Maimone, Michael Maimone, Matthew Maimone, Sarah Maimone, Michael O'Brien and Taylor O'Brien. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Services and Burial are private. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. For obituary, directions, updates or to leave an online condolence, please visit his memorial page at www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
