MAZZA, Anthony Of Lexington, January 12, 2020. Husband of the late Gabrielle Mazza (Balch). Father of David Mazza of Miami, FL and Cynthia Mazza of Salem. He is also survived by 1 grandson, Jake Mazza of Nashville, TN, and by many nieces and nephews. Tony (Sonny) attended Rindge Tech, Wentworth Institute, Northeastern, Suffolk and Boston College where he did post-Master's degree work. He worked in the Masonry business starting at age 13, in his father's company, Cambridge Builder's Supply, and finished his career with A. Jandris & Sons. He was a US Army medic, a scuba diver and a proficient ballroom dancer. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling with his wife. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, at 2pm. Visitation immediately prior to the Service, from 1pm to 2pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020