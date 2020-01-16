Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY MAZZA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY MAZZA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY MAZZA Obituary
MAZZA, Anthony Of Lexington, January 12, 2020. Husband of the late Gabrielle Mazza (Balch). Father of David Mazza of Miami, FL and Cynthia Mazza of Salem. He is also survived by 1 grandson, Jake Mazza of Nashville, TN, and by many nieces and nephews. Tony (Sonny) attended Rindge Tech, Wentworth Institute, Northeastern, Suffolk and Boston College where he did post-Master's degree work. He worked in the Masonry business starting at age 13, in his father's company, Cambridge Builder's Supply, and finished his career with A. Jandris & Sons. He was a US Army medic, a scuba diver and a proficient ballroom dancer. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling with his wife. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, at 2pm. Visitation immediately prior to the Service, from 1pm to 2pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -