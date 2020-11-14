MOORE, Anthony "Tony" Scholar and Sportsman Age 87, of Boston and Cape Cod, released his tenacious grip on life on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, with his beloved wife Jane, and devoted niece Jane Dornemann, at his side. Tony was born in London to Jane (Kelsey) and Ted Moore on June 17, 1933. Early on, he established his credentials as a survivor who would rise above all challenges life offered. In the days before antibiotics, Tony survived bouts of pneumonia. As a little boy, he was evacuated three times from London during the Blitz to foster homes across the UK. At the age of 7, he found his own way back to London to check on his parents. Due to his mother's devoted persistence, Tony was awarded a scholarship to the Dame Alice Owens School, where he excelled in literature and track--and made friendships which he actively nurtured throughout his life. He was offered a place at Oxford University, but chose to complete his national service and enlisted in the Royal Air Force where he achieved the rank of Flight Lieutenant. Upon discharge, Tony dreamed of financial success and so embarked on his career in business rather than pursue education. A training program at Unilever proved his talents in marketing and management and spurred his steady rise within the company. Once again, he formed close, life-long friendships, and he culminated his successful career as the managing director of Adam Foods (producers of Kerry Gold products). After his retirement in 1988, Tony did not hesitate to find his new path: his postponed education became a priority, and in 1991 he was awarded a B.A. with honors in Literature from the University of London Royal Holloway and Bedford New College. He embarked to the U.S. as a visiting scholar at Boston University, during which time he was intrigued by the American 'personals' ads in the Boston Phoenix, responding to several. One, in particular, led to his wife Jane. Tony and Jane courted long distance when he returned to England to earn his Master's Degree in 1993. After he moved to Massachusetts and entered the Ph.D program at Boston University in 1993, Jane accepted his proposal of marriage. He was awarded his Ph.D. in 1999, completing his dissertation on the poet Robert Lowell; he taught 'literature in English' at BU for 15 years, always sure to challenge and inspire his students--one of whom declared: "I learned more than I intended to." Tony saved the best of life for last in his loving and lively marriage to his devoted companion Jane. Together they explored America's wonderful National Parks, toured Japan and China, cheered at the 2012 London Olympics, and kept close to family and friends in the US and abroad. They especially enjoyed their time together on Cape Cod where Tony discovered the joys of fishing from his Boston Whaler; he was often seen launching it alone out to the Nantucket Sound, stopping at a remote beach where he would meet Jane, who came by kayak, for lunch dates. As a young track star at the Owens School, and (older) avid squash player, Tony was a committed amateur athlete. He played squash regularly well into his 80's, was a rabid fan of Chelsea Football Club, and a founding member of the Institute of Sports Sponsorship presided over by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinborough. Fishing also became a great source of thrills and joy. In his 80's, Tony was faced with many health challenges, but never complained, felt sorry for himself or withdrew from loving his family and friends. He enjoyed life to his maximum ability, and after 25 years of living in Boston, he became a U.S. citizen. In one of his proudest moments, he cast his ballot in the contentious 2020 election. In a final blow from cancer, Tony was cared for with great devotion by his wife, who was joined by their niece Jane, all supported by the VNA of Cape Cod Hospice. Tony is survived by his children to whom he was a devoted father: Susi of Maidenhead, UK; Nick and Georgina Smith of London; and Katie of Chamonix, France; his adored grandsons, Joshua Moore and Rosie Hebblethwaite of Eaglescliffe, UK, and Nathan Moore and Caitlyn Stephens of London. He was enthusiastically embraced by his in-laws Joseph Callahan of Brooklyn; Jim and Mary (Goldstein) Callahan of Florida; and Patricia (Callahan Young) and John Keane, also of Florida. Tony delighted in being 'Uncle Tony' to Jane (Callahan), Colin and August Dornemann; Clare, Tim and Hannah Callahan; Christopher, Christina (Redante), Patrick and Mara Callahan; Julia Callahan and Michael Young. All will miss his sharp wit, his gentle smile, and his love of breaking into whimsical song for any--and no--reason. For online guestbook, visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com
