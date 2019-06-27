Boston Globe Obituaries
ANTHONY P. "SONNY" BONANNO

ANTHONY P. "SONNY" BONANNO Obituary
BONANNO, Anthony P. "Sonny" Of Arlington, formerly of Belmont, June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara C. (Miley) Bonanno. Devoted father of Barbara Perry & her husband John of Andover, Michele Scearbo & her husband Joseph of West Lebanon NH, Joanne Andersen & her husband Scott of Natick, Leigh Klock & her husband Brad of Clayton, CA, Nicole Ross & her husband Michael of Acton & Anthony Bonanno & his wife Lisa of Laurel, MD. Loving grandfather of Danielle, Laura, Joseph, Andrea, Elizabeth, Michael, Amanda, Eric, Tyler, Dalton, Victoria, Alexandra, Julia, Madeline & Dominic. Cherished grandfather of 8 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Rosario, Constance, Nicholas & Salvatore Bonanno & Ann Barreira. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16), WATERTOWN on Monday at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Common St., Belmont at 10 A.M. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Sunday 3-6 P.M. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery. Graduate Belmont H.S. class of 1949 and inductee in the B.H.S. Athletic Hall of Fame. A longtime member of the Belmont Boosters Club. Late Korean Conflict Veteran U.S.A.F. Retired electrician Raytheon Corp and member of the I.B.E.W. He was a Past President, Club Historian & 40 year member of the Belmont Lions Club. Tony was a Belmont Town Meeting Member Precinct #8 as well as a member of the Belmont Housing Authority. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Ave,. Newton, MA 02459 would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 29, 2019
