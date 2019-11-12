Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ANTHONY P. GHERGUROVICH


1965 - 2019
ANTHONY P. GHERGUROVICH Obituary
GHERGUROVICH, Anthony P. November 9, 2019 at age 54. Beloved husband of Kristen (Armstrong) Ghergurovich. Devoted and cherished father of Anthony, Jr., Robert, Joseph and Julia. Dear brother of John Ghergurovich and his wife Carol and Frank Ghergurovich and his girlfriend Margaret. Loving son of Yolanda (Vukosa) Ghergurovich and the late Giuseppe Ghergurovich. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT. 28), STONEHAM Friday, November 15th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Anthony's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the Family on Thursday, November 14th from 3:30 - 7:30pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Anthony's memory to Hopeful Journeys Educational Center, Inc., 28 Tozer Rd., Beverly, MA 01915. For directions or to send a memorial condolence,

www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes

Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories

781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
