Boston Globe Obituaries
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ANTHONY P. "BUTCH" MONGELLI


1947 - 2019
MONGELLI, Anthony P. "Butch" Of Woburn, August 31. Beloved husband of Joan (Zarella) Mongelli. Father of JJ O'Sullivan and his wife Bethany of Woburn, Dayna Kendall and her husband Steve of Fitchburg and Kerri Walonoski and her husband Jay of Fitchburg. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Brother of Madeline and the late Michael Mongelli. Former husband of Marion Bowler. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Visiting in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Massachusetts Avenue, on Saturday, from 3:00 to 6:00pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Butch's memory to: The , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, or the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Late US Army Vietnam War Veteran with two Bronze Stars and US Air Force Iraq War Veteran.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019
