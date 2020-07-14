|
PALLADINO, Anthony P. Of Milton, formerly of Hyde Park, MA passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 12, 2020 at age 79.
Beloved husband of Diane E (Viaes) Palladino for 52 years. Son of the late Everett and Maria Grazia (Brogna) Palladino. Father of Edward Palladino (Paula Palladino) of Racine, WI, Debra Palladino of Franklin, formerly Wrentham, MA, John Palladino (Jennifer Palladino) of Hyde Park, MA. Brother of the late Maria Damiano, the late Angelina Molinario and Peter Palladino. Also survived by his grandchildren Edward, Jr., William, Andrew, Michael, and Nicholas, great-grandchildren, Luna, Lorenzo, and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Friday Morning from 9 to 10:30am at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, Milton at 11AM. Interment will be private. Anthony was a member of Mil Par Seniors and the Mil Par Bowling League. Please, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Pius X Church. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com. Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020