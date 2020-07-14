Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Milton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY PALLADINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY P. PALLADINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY P. PALLADINO Obituary
PALLADINO, Anthony P. Of Milton, formerly of Hyde Park, MA passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 12, 2020 at age 79.

Beloved husband of Diane E (Viaes) Palladino for 52 years. Son of the late Everett and Maria Grazia (Brogna) Palladino. Father of Edward Palladino (Paula Palladino) of Racine, WI, Debra Palladino of Franklin, formerly Wrentham, MA, John Palladino (Jennifer Palladino) of Hyde Park, MA. Brother of the late Maria Damiano, the late Angelina Molinario and Peter Palladino. Also survived by his grandchildren Edward, Jr., William, Andrew, Michael, and Nicholas, great-grandchildren, Luna, Lorenzo, and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Friday Morning from 9 to 10:30am at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, Milton at 11AM. Interment will be private. Anthony was a member of Mil Par Seniors and the Mil Par Bowling League. Please, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Pius X Church. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com. Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -