PAPPALARDO, Anthony Of Bath, NH, and formerly of Stoneham, MA, passed away on Friday, April 3, in the comfort of his home after losing his battle with cancer. In the last days of his life, he was surrounded by family and loved ones who were able to say their goodbyes and have comfort in knowing he is no longer in any pain. He is survived by his significant other, Cindy Meuse of Bath, NH. Anthony, or Tony as he was known by many, was raised in Stoneham, MA and raised three of his children in town. He was the son of Anthony W. Pappalardo, Sr. and Carmela (DeAngelis) Pappalardo. He was the youngest brother to two siblings: Anna Marchelletta and her late husband Robert, and his late sister Margret Briffett and her late husband Edward. He was the father of 5 children: Michele Conde of Dracut, Anthony Pappalardo of Melrose, Phillip Pappalardo of Billerica, Paul Pappalardo of Phoenix, AZ and Gina Principato of North Reading. Tony spent his early career working in the automobile industry as a car parts manager. He more recently worked in nursing homes as a facilities manager. At the nursing home, he was always entertaining, singing and putting on shows to entertain the residents. He would go out of his way to ensure they were happy and do anything to put a smile on their face. During the last years of his life, he was enjoying his retirement. He was able to live a relaxing, peaceful and quiet life in the small town of Bath. Anyone that knew Tony would say he had a very outgoing personality and loved to be outside. He was always doing projects around the house and yard. He always wanted to stay busy and was never one to sit inside and watch TV. He loved his oldies music and taking long drives during the nice weather. He spent many years playing baseball in the Intercity League on the Medford Mustangs and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2011. He was also known for his love for camping and strong will. He also had love for dogs throughout his life. Together, Tony and Cindy shared two dogs, Marley and Max. Marley had a huge impact on his last years of life and would go everywhere with them. Many of his passions and qualities will continue to live on in his children. Visiting Hours: Due to COVID-19, A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020