MERLINO, Anthony Peter Passed away at the age of 82. Tony is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rosemary Merlino, daughters Carla Felder and Patrina Hviid, sons-in-law Frank Felder and Fred Hviid, and grandchildren Megan and Francesca Felder and Christina, Nicholas, and Derek Hviid. He worked at John Hancock for 33 years. Tony served his community throughout his life, most notably with the Sons of Italy and the Jimmy Fund Council of Greater Boston. He lived in Hingham, Massachusetts for 60 years before retiring to Surprise, AZ for 22 years. He loved golf and cooking for family and friends. Tony will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Due to the Covid virus, Funeral Services will not be planned, but we appreciate all the love, support and encouragement. Memorial website link: https://everloved.com/life-of/anthony-merlino/
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020