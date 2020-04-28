|
|
PETRICCA, Anthony November 15, 1927 -
April 26, 2020, age 92. Loving son of the late Natalino and Mary (Fioretti) Petricca of Everett, as a result of COVID-19. Anthony was predeceased by his three adored brothers whom he was completely devoted to, Frank, Daniel and William, and survived by his two adoring sisters Carmela Shea and Eleanor Deyeso. He was a loving uncle to many, so proud of them, always interested in hearing about their achievements and engaging in conversation, as he loved his entire family deeply.
He was a lifelong resident of Everett, MA, where he spent his entire career repairing and delivering televisions with his brothers at D.A. Petricca TV on Hancock Street.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, Burial will be private. Services are being handled by Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020