Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Parish
3 Job's Fishing Road
Mashpee, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:15 AM - 10:45 AM
VA Massachusetts National Cemetery
Connery Avenue
Bourne, MA
View Map
PETRUZZI, Anthony Jr. Of Mashpee, and formerly of Stoneham, Monday, June 10, 2019, at age 101. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Monteforte) Petruzzi. Devoted Father of Christine Wainer and her husband Michael and Carol Lyons. Cherished grandfather of Christopher Wainer and his wife Erica, Alison Musci and Brian Lyons and his fianc?e Mary Hart. Great-grandfather of Claire and Ian Wainer and Matthew and Samantha Musci. Loving brother of Frances Curry and the late Carmella Vetrano and the late Linda Rossi, along with uncle to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories at the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rte. 28), STONEHAM on Thursday from 4 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Anthony's Eternal Life will be held at Christ the King Parish, 3 Job's Fishing Rd., Mashpee, on Friday at 10:30am. Interment will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Monday, June 17th at 10:15am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Anthony's Memory to the South Port Scholarship Fund _17 Classic Circle, Mashpee, MA 02649 or to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805. For information, directions or to leave an online condolence barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Funeral Home

Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories

(781) 438-2280
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019
