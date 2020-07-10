Boston Globe Obituaries
ANTHONY PHILIP KIERNAN


1948 - 2020
ANTHONY PHILIP KIERNAN Obituary
KIERNAN, Anthony Philip April 1, 1948 – July 8, 2020 Hingham, MA. "Those who we love and lose are no longer where they were before. They are now wherever we are." Husband, Father and Pop; "Tony" was born and raised in New Britain, CT. Following St. Thomas Aquinas High School, he earned degrees from Boston College and UCONN. On August 4, 1973 Tony married Susan McElduff. They resided in Portland, ME and Boston before moving to their beloved Hingham 42 years ago where they raised five children. They created a loving home where all were welcome and there was always room for one more at the dinner table. Hingham truly helped to define Pop and his family. He served the town from Advisory to CPA to the Hingham Land Conservation Trust, helped spread his faith volunteering in different capacities at St. Paul Parish and always supported Susan's efforts behind the scenes at the Hingham Food Pantry. Pop taught his children life is richer when you give to others. Tony's career in finance took him to several companies in the Boston area. He loved to work because of the people he worked alongside. A quiet, patient man with a witty sense of humor who loved a great conversation; Tony was a dear friend to many. His presence often spoke more than his words and with him you had a friend for life. Tony loved his summers in Belfast, ME. He loved sitting on the front porch in a rocking chair reading a Louis L'Amour paperback novel, a historical book or multiple newspapers. He enjoyed the sounds of the Penobscot Bay and screen doors slamming as children ran from one cottage to another. He created a love for the Battery and Maine in his children and grandchildren. The love of his life Susan; Brendan, Tatiana, Anna, Emily and Brigid Kiernan; Elizabeth, Matt, Margaret, Charlie and Thomas Berry; Kathleen, Clare, Andrew, Conor and Matthew Jodka; Patrick, Erin, Owen, Quinn, Liam and Bree Kiernan; Matthew, Suzie, Benjamin and William Kiernan were Pop's world. His love of family shone at all times as a husband, father, grandfather, coach, cheerleader, confidant, role model and sounding board. Tony's memory will be carried on by his wife, children, grandchildren, his sister Ellen Fauerbach, brother and sister-in-law Jay and Maggie Kiernan, along with a massive Irish family of aunts, uncle, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and fantastic friends. He was predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth Kiernan, his brother-in-law Michael Fauerbach and his son-in-law David Jodka. Pop gave one of the world's best hugs. When it is safe for us to hug again we will celebrate Pop's life at St. Paul, his parish of 42 years. Pop will have a private burial a quick jump over the backyard fence at the Hingham Centre Cemetery. To honor the community that meant so much to Pop, we graciously ask for donations in his memory to be made to the Hingham Historical Society (P.O. Box 434 Hingham, MA 02043 or https://hinghamhistorical.org/give) or that you do a small act of kindness in honor of this quiet, gentle man. For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
