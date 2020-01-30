|
CALIENDO, Anthony R. Of Arlington, age 94, Corporal US Marine Corps WWII Veteran, January 29. Anthony was the beloved husband of Mary Jane (Gambardella) Caliendo. He is survived by his sons Tony and wife Caroline of Billerica and Bob and wife Lisa of Littleton. Grandfather of Erica, Daniel, Christie, Giana, and Nicole. Brother of the late Celia Caliendo. Brother-in-law of the late Michael Gambardella and his surviving wife Teri of Peabody and the late Virginia Terrazzano and her surviving husband Frank of Middleton. Uncle of Michael Gambardella of Swampscott, Matthew Gambardella of Beverly and the late Lauren Terrazzano. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Monday morning at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00, in St. Agnes Church. Burial to follow, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting at the Funeral Home on Sunday, 2:00 to 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's name to: E. N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020