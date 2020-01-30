Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY CALIENDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY R. CALIENDO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY R. CALIENDO Obituary
CALIENDO, Anthony R. Of Arlington, age 94, Corporal US Marine Corps WWII Veteran, January 29. Anthony was the beloved husband of Mary Jane (Gambardella) Caliendo. He is survived by his sons Tony and wife Caroline of Billerica and Bob and wife Lisa of Littleton. Grandfather of Erica, Daniel, Christie, Giana, and Nicole. Brother of the late Celia Caliendo. Brother-in-law of the late Michael Gambardella and his surviving wife Teri of Peabody and the late Virginia Terrazzano and her surviving husband Frank of Middleton. Uncle of Michael Gambardella of Swampscott, Matthew Gambardella of Beverly and the late Lauren Terrazzano. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Monday morning at 9:00, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00, in St. Agnes Church. Burial to follow, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting at the Funeral Home on Sunday, 2:00 to 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's name to: E. N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -