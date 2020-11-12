1/1
ANTHONY R. CUCCHI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANTHONY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUCCHI, Anthony R. In Hopedale, Nov. 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Anne (Citino) Cucchi. Devoted father of Richard Cucchi and wife Trish of Milford, Bob Cucchi and wife Amy of Northbridge, Kenneth Cucchi and wife Debbie of Franklin, John Cucchi and wife Suzanne of Waltham and Jim Cucchi and wife Marina of Waltham. Loving grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Nazareno Cucchi and wife Annette, Mary Avakian, and the late Loretta Citino and her husband Ralph. He was also predeceased by his brother-in-law Harry Avakian. He leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Sunday, Nov. 15 from 2-6PM and again Monday morning at 9:30AM, before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Faith and Family Hospice, 420 Lakeside Ave., Suite 203, Marlborough, MA 01752. The wake and Funeral Mass will be held according to state coronavirus rules, so masks and social distancing are required and the overall number of people gathering will be limited. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Anthony R. CUCCHI


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Visitation
09:30 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved