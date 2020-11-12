CUCCHI, Anthony R. In Hopedale, Nov. 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Anne (Citino) Cucchi. Devoted father of Richard Cucchi and wife Trish of Milford, Bob Cucchi and wife Amy of Northbridge, Kenneth Cucchi and wife Debbie of Franklin, John Cucchi and wife Suzanne of Waltham and Jim Cucchi and wife Marina of Waltham. Loving grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Nazareno Cucchi and wife Annette, Mary Avakian, and the late Loretta Citino and her husband Ralph. He was also predeceased by his brother-in-law Harry Avakian. He leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Sunday, Nov. 15 from 2-6PM and again Monday morning at 9:30AM, before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Faith and Family Hospice, 420 Lakeside Ave., Suite 203, Marlborough, MA 01752. The wake and Funeral Mass will be held according to state coronavirus rules, so masks and social distancing are required and the overall number of people gathering will be limited. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Anthony R. CUCCHI