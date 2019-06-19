Boston Globe Obituaries
DiCESARE, Anthony R. Age 85, of Revere, June 17. Husband of the late Anne M. (Puopolo) DiCesare. Left to mourn him are his children, Nancy DiCesare (Douglas Engermann) of Lynn, and Rita Bartlett (Andrew Chabra) of Peabody, his grandchildren David Bartlett of Medford, Stephanie Bartlett of Haverhill and Douglas Brewer of Lynn, five great-grandchildren, his sister Annemarie Irwin (Thomas Irwin) of East Boston and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Nancy DiZio and her late husband Renato DiZio. We would like to thank the dedicated staff at Lighthouse Nursing Center in Revere for the loving care they provided our father at the end of his life. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9AM-11:30AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), LYNN, with a Memorial Service to be held at 11:30AM. Committal services will follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019
