FEROLITO, Anthony R. Of Waltham, passed away on January 27th surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Patty Ferolito (Gately). Loving father of Michael and his wife Debbie of Waltham, Paul and his wife Heidi Ferolito of Chelmsford and Erin MacLean and her husband Mike of Chelmsford. Dear grandfather of Jillian, Matthew and Anthony MacLean of Chelmsford, Dominic and Annabelle Ferolito of Chelmsford and Emily Ferolito of Waltham. Brother of Joseph Ferolito, Constance Murray and Michael Ferolito and his wife Lesley. Also survived by his nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Thursday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm and to his Funeral Home Service on Friday at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in memory of Anthony to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701 or diabetes.org/donate Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020