Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
MANTIA, Anthony R. Of Saugus, Jan. 20. Loving father of Lynette Paoletti of VA, Paul Mantia of Malden and the late Wayne Mantia. Devoted partner of Anthony Ruggerio of Saugus. Brother of Michael Buonopane of Revere and Anne Buonopane of RI. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Saturday, 9-10:30a.m. Followed a Chapel Service at St. Michael Cemetery, Boston. Relatives & friends invited. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
