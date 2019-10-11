|
MEEHAN, Anthony R. "Tony" Age 53, of Hyde Park, suddenly, October 9, 2019. Beloved son of the late Frank and Marjorie (Murphy) Meehan. Dear brother of Marie Doyle Abdallah of Dedham, John, Joseph of Weymouth, Katherine DiMarzio Ambrose of Dedham and the late Frank and Daniel Meehan and Sissie Cedrone. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, October 15th at 10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John Chrysostom Church at 11 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019