ODOARDI, Anthony R. Of Dedham, September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Audrey (Ceurvels) Odoardi. Devoted father of Amy Odoardi of Norwood, Anthony Odoardi of Taunton, Alison Dennison and her husband Gregg of Acton, and Adam Odoardi of Dedham. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. Brother of Raymond of Norfolk, Julie Wilson of Dedham, the late Barbara McHugh and the late Marjorie Shone. Anthony was the late co-owner of A&B Plastering of Dedham. Member of Bricklayers and Masonry Union and the Italian American Citizen Club of Dedham. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Monday, September 23, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Susanna Church, Dedham at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Sunday, September 22, from 4-8 pm. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Anthony's memory to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019