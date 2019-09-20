Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Susanna Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY ODOARDI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY R. ODOARDI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY R. ODOARDI Obituary
ODOARDI, Anthony R. Of Dedham, September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Audrey (Ceurvels) Odoardi. Devoted father of Amy Odoardi of Norwood, Anthony Odoardi of Taunton, Alison Dennison and her husband Gregg of Acton, and Adam Odoardi of Dedham. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. Brother of Raymond of Norfolk, Julie Wilson of Dedham, the late Barbara McHugh and the late Marjorie Shone. Anthony was the late co-owner of A&B Plastering of Dedham. Member of Bricklayers and Masonry Union and the Italian American Citizen Club of Dedham. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Monday, September 23, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Susanna Church, Dedham at 9am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Sunday, September 22, from 4-8 pm. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Anthony's memory to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now