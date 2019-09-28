Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
ANTHONY R. PETINO

PETINO, Anthony R. Of Medford, September 27. Beloved father of Justine M. Petino and Anthony A. Petino both of Medford. Dear brother of Joseph Petino of Medford, Madeline Baliestiero and her husband Richard of Stoneham, and Gabriel Petino and his wife Nancy Keighley Petino of Beverly. Dear uncle of Tiffany Marecaux, Michael Baliestiero and Leo Petino. Lovingly survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Karen T. Dalton of Revere. Life partner of Kathleen Healy of Saugus, her children, Paul and Joanna Benoit and "Papa" to Joanna's daughter, Lindsey Hardy of Wakefield. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, October 2, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the work of Dr. Marcela Maus and her team in the Cellular Immunotherapy Program at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center at https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/cellular-immunotherapy-program/ or Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA. 02114. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
