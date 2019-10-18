|
|
PICARIELLO, Rev. Anthony R., SJ Of Weston, on October 17, 2019. Beloved son of the late Louis and Katherine (Iacono) Picariello. Brother of the late Louis Picariello. Also survived by nieces and nephews as well as his many Jesuit Brothers. Reposing at Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston. Visiting Hours Monday, October 21, from 3-5 pm with a prayer service at 4:30 pm. Concelebrated Funeral Mass in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Campion Center, on Tuesday, October 22 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Campion Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jesuit Community, Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493, to support its ministry of care for elderly and infirm Jesuits. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
View the online memorial for Rev. Anthony R., SJ PICARIELLO
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019