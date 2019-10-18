Boston Globe Obituaries
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Campion Center
319 Concord Rd
Weston, MA
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Campion Center
REV. ANTHONY R. PICARIELLO SJ

REV. ANTHONY R. PICARIELLO SJ Obituary
PICARIELLO, Rev. Anthony R., SJ Of Weston, on October 17, 2019. Beloved son of the late Louis and Katherine (Iacono) Picariello. Brother of the late Louis Picariello. Also survived by nieces and nephews as well as his many Jesuit Brothers. Reposing at Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston. Visiting Hours Monday, October 21, from 3-5 pm with a prayer service at 4:30 pm. Concelebrated Funeral Mass in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Campion Center, on Tuesday, October 22 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Campion Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jesuit Community, Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493, to support its ministry of care for elderly and infirm Jesuits. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
