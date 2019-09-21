|
|
DiGIOVANNI, Anthony Richard Jr. Age 88, of Lexington, passed away on September 21, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Belmont, MA on January 17, 1931 to the late Anthony and Camilla DiGiovanni. A man of character and always there for his family and friends, a compassionate husband and wonderful father and grandfather that was truly loved by so many. Mr. DiGiovanni was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, and served in the Korean War. After the military he started his own successful construction company, DG Construction Co. He was known in the industry as A.R. and was always admired by those who worked with him. He was a respected & knowledgable gardener with a big presence at his son, Ricky's Flower Market in Union Square. He had a love of horses and spent many afternoons winning big at the racetrack. Also, spent many summers in Harwichport and winters in Boca Raton with his wife and many friends. Beloved husband of 61yrs of Nancy (Diehl) DiGiovanni. Devoted father of Anthony (Ricky) DiGiovanni, Justine (DiGiovanni) Vanderlugt and husband Victor of Savannah, GA. Preceded in death by daughter Susan DiGiovanni. Grandfather of Ian and Emmy Wright, Grace, Brooks and Aubrey Vanderlugt. Close family Lou and Vicki Chin, Sarah & Erik. Brother of Anna McGuire, Rocco and Silvio DiGiovanni and the late Vincent, Guy, Louis, Charles, Joseph DiGiovanni and Mary DeStefano. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., Belmont Tuesday, September 24 at 10 am. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, 920 Trapelo Rd., Waltham at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Monday 6-8pm. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019