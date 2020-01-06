|
|
GIORGIO, Anthony Richard On Friday, January 3, 2020 Anthony Richard Giorgio, Sr., passed away peacefully at the age of 89 after a longterm battle with cancer. Anthony was born in Newton, MA to Giovanni Giorgio and Michelina Belviso and was one of 10 brothers and sisters. He was a private first-class medic in the Korean War, owned multiple restaurants including Tony's Italian Villa in Newton, Giorgio's Antipasto House in Newton and Gio's in Natick Center and eventually retired to Melbourne, FL. He is survived by his 7 children and their mother, 14 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and longtime companion Judy Beach. A Private Graveside service will be held.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020