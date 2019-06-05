DeMARCO, Anthony Robert "Tony" Age 42, of Slippery Rock, PA, passed away on May 30, 2019, suddenly due to natural causes. Tony was born in Stoughton, MA on April 16, 1977, to Domenic and Dorothy DeMarco. He married Tina Brandon on April 8, 2005. Tony was family oriented and loved spending time with his family, especially his daughter, Isabelle. He loved gaming, watching movies, traveling, Disney especially Stitch, and enjoyed time just laughing and living life to the fullest. He was a self-employed artist who was extremely talented. He could capture the spirit of his subject with incredible speed and beauty. He belonged to a tight knit community of D&D artists, and brought so much joy to people through works. Surviving are his wife; daughter; parents; three brothers, Christopher (Nicole), Matthew (Jamie), and Gregory DeMarco; nephews, Joseph and Joshua DeMarco. A private Memorial Service will be observed. Memorial Contributions may be given to the family.



