RUGGERIO, Anthony Of Revere formerly of Winthrop and East Boston passed away peacefully on May 27th. Beloved husband of the late Cammy (Cantalupo) and RoseMarie (DeFrancesco). Loving father of Christine Ruggerio, Lisa Lake and Anthony Ruggerio, Jr. Dear brother of Augostino and Frank Ruggiero and the late James and Angelo Ruggerio and Theresa Cozzo. Cherished grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 3 loving great-granddaughters. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Anthony was a past member of the Winthrop Elks and a late Navy Veteran of World War II. In accordance with the guidelines on gatherings due to COVID-19, all services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences please contact the funeral home during normal business hours 617-569-0990 or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall www.ruggieromh.com A memorial mass for Anthony will take place at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020