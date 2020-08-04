|
BASILE, Anthony S. "Tony" Age 89 of Hampton, NH, former resident of Concord and Wellesley, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020. Born in Boston on December 31, 1930, a son of the late Biagio and Maria (Freni) Basile. Army veteran, stationed in Orleans, France. He shared 31 years with his devoted wife Hildy Stover of Hampton, NH. Loving father to Patricia Basile and husband Jon Levine of Massachusetts, Paula Basile of Colorado, Priscilla Basile of Kansas, Stephanie Gillis and husband Stephen of New Hampshire; caring brother to John Basile, Martha Basile and Cathy Callahan. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Lianna, Benjamin, Caterina, Jessica, Maria, Analeise, Bonnie and James; 2 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and the mother of his children, Judy Basile. Worked for Polaroid Corporation, part of which in Milngavie, Scotland before branching off to install POS and accounting systems for small businesses in Steamboat, CO. Tony was revered as a manager and leader for his ability to mentor his employees and help them realize their potential. He was an inspiration to all in his extended family who relied on his steady hand and solid advice, and treasured his enthusiasm and exuberant enjoyment of life. Visiting Hours: 11 AM - 12 PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Remick-Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, HAMPTON. Services will immediately follow in the funeral home at 12 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, 25 Hampshire Avenue, Suite 272, Portsmouth, NH 03801. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Tony's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
