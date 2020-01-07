Boston Globe Obituaries
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for ANTHONY NITTOLO
ANTHONY S. "NINO" NITTOLO

ANTHONY S. "NINO" NITTOLO Obituary
NITTOLO, Anthony S. "Nino" Anthony Salvatore Nicola Mario Nittolo, affectionately known as Nino, passed into the arms of Jesus after a brief illness in the early morning hours of January 6, 2020 at the age of 70 years. He is lovingly survived by his sister Lucia Hunter, who was devoted to his care and wellbeing & is also survived by his caring friends: Millie Berry, Elena, Trev and Nickie Coccimiglio, Olina Roberto, Eva Caldarelli, Christine Butler, his buddy Larry Fiore and so many other family and church friends. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE on Friday, January 10th at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. All who knew Nino will cherish him forever in their hearts. They will never forget his face and the way it lit up with joy and laughter. He loved freely & taught us much without knowing it. Jesus has built a very special place for you dearest Nino. He will reward you richly for your pure and innocent loving heart. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Nino Memorial Fund c/o Austin Square Baptist Church, 10 Keslar Ave., Lynn, MA 01905 or Northeast ARC, 1 Southside Road, Danvers, MA 01923. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020
