ANTHONY SANTOSUOSSO Sr.

ANTHONY SANTOSUOSSO Sr. Obituary
SANTOSUOSSO, Anthony Sr. Of East Boston, passed away peacefully on April 15. Loving son of Josephine Santosuosso and the late Anthony. Devoted father of Anthony Santosuosso, Jr. Dear brother of Carmella Mattera and husband Michael of East Boston, Phyllis Camarca-Christian and husband Ecedro Christian of Wakefield and Joseph Santosuosso of East Boston. Cherished grandfather of Anthony Cali and his mother Alicia. Former husband of Mary Savage. Cherished uncle of Michael, John and Danny Mattera, as well as many other nieces and nephews. In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the Funeral Home during normal business hours or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Anthony will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery. 617-569-0990 ruggieromh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
