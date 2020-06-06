Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ANTHONY SPICER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY "TONY" SPICER

ANTHONY "TONY" SPICER Obituary
SPICER, Anthony "Tony" Formerly of Newton, passed away on June 5, 2020 from Covid-19 at the age of 72. He was predeceased by his parents Alvin and Susan (Patterson) Spicer and sister Christine Werenko. Tony is survived by his sister Valerie Spicer, Sandy Lunt, nieces and nephews Francesca, Charles, Janet, Renee, Dale, their spouses and children. Tony grew up and attended schools in Limestone, ME. After moving to Newton with his parents, he began working in the kitchen at Lasell College where he remained for over 34 years. He was an avid sports fan and loved attending games. Tony also enjoyed travel with his friends on Drew's Trips. Tony was very attached to Pathway to Possible and the Price Center, both of which supported him with housing and day programs for those with developmental disabilities. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Graveside Service will be held. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
