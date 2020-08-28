ANTHONY VACCARO

VACCARO, Anthony Passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020, at age 81. Tony was born in Sanford, ME & was a longtime resident of Malden. He was co-owner with his twin brother Frank of A.C. Vaccaro Floor Sanding Company for over 40 years. Tony loved music, especially Big Band & even played the drums when he was younger. He enjoyed his cigars & meeting his buddies down at Malden Square. Tony was the son of the late Edward & Angelina (Giacobbe) Vaccaro, & brother of the late Frank Vaccaro. He was the loving uncle of Michael Vaccaro of Saugus, MA, Donna Vaccaro of Merrimack, NH & the nephew of Joe & Rose Marie (Giacobbe) Vaverka of Malden. He is also survived by great & great-great-nieces & nephews. Tony was predeceased by his longtime companion Florence Barbuto. A Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Wednesday, Sept. 2nd at 12:00pm. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm prior to the service. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Mausoleum in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association
