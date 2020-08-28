1/1
ANTHONY VACCARO
VACCARO, Anthony Passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020, at age 81. Tony was born in Sanford, ME & was a longtime resident of Malden. He was co-owner with his twin brother Frank of A.C. Vaccaro Floor Sanding Company for over 40 years. Tony loved music, especially Big Band & even played the drums when he was younger. He enjoyed his cigars & meeting his buddies down at Malden Square. Tony was the son of the late Edward & Angelina (Giacobbe) Vaccaro, & brother of the late Frank Vaccaro. He was the loving uncle of Michael Vaccaro of Saugus, MA, Donna Vaccaro of Merrimack, NH & the nephew of Joe & Rose Marie (Giacobbe) Vaverka of Malden. He is also survived by great & great-great-nieces & nephews. Tony was predeceased by his longtime companion Florence Barbuto. A Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Wednesday, Sept. 2nd at 12:00pm. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm prior to the service. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Mausoleum in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or www.alz.org/manh For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Aj Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
